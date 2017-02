A new exhibit opens today in the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library. Local artist Ruth Herr will have her paintings on display through the 27th of this month; there’s also a “meet and greet” planned for the Saturday, the 18th, going from 1 to 4 pm on that day. The Koth Memorial Art Gallery is located on the lower level of the Longview Library, and is open to all.