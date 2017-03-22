Domestic violence incidents in Kelso dropped dramatically, while theft incidents have increased dramatically in the City of Kelso in 2016. Kelso Police Chief Andy Hamilton presented the annual Kelso Police Department report at last night’s City Council meeting, reporting that DV incidents dropped by nearly 50 percent from 2015. Theft and larceny incident increased substantially in 2016, with increased numbers of burglaries, larceny, car theft, fraud and stolen property offenses. The number of calls went up in 2016, going from 1,172 in 2015 to 1,534 in 2016. Hamilton says that staffing issues and dealing with public records requests are putting a tremendous burden on the department; he says that while the books show that Kelso has 20 uniformed officers, the reality is that only 15 of those officers are currently available for work. Hamilton says that public records requests and concealed weapons permit applications are putting a serious time burden on the department; he says that one single request made last year took three months to complete, and involved more than 16 hundred pages of documents. Hamilton made an appeal to the Council to support legislation in Olympia that would ease the burden from those requests for public records.
KPD Report
Posted on 22nd March 2017 at 08:33
