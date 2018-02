Kelso Police Chief Andy Hamilton reports that Type 1 crimes dropped in 2017, but the agency is still looking for ways to improve staffing and coverage of the city. Hamilton presented the annual Police Department Report at last night’s Kelso City Council meeting, reporting that his office responded to 17,950 calls in 2017. Domestic violence arrests were up last year, going from 84 in 2016 to 93 in 2017. DUI’s were also up, with 47 arrests reported last year. That’s up from 35 in the year before. Overall Type 1 crimes like homicide, aggravated assault and others dropped significantly in the past 12 months; there were 1,534 Type 1 crimes in 2016; that number came in at 1,238 last year. Hamilton also says that the calls for service at the Three Rivers Mall jumped substantially, going from 396 in 2016 to 903 in 2017.