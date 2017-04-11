Weyerhaeuser is once again opening gates for residents of the Kalama River Road area, as another landslide comes down and closes that road. Cowlitz County Public Works reports that the road is closed further up from the previous slide; Mark Koelsch with County Public Works says that Kalama River Road is blocked near Greenwood Road, about two miles further east than the previous slide. This latest slide is made up mostly of rocks that slid down from the slope above the roadway. Engineers got in to inspect the slide yesterday, reporting that there are other rocks above the road that will need to come down before the road will be safe to re-open. Koelsch says that they are now in the process of finding qualified contractors that will be able to do that rock-scaling work; he also says that it’s going to take several days to get this slope assessed and to get the debris cleared away. Weyco now has the 6000 road open as a detour for local residents and for emergency vehicles.