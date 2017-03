The County Commissioners are clearing the way to hire a contractor to get up to the 3000 block of the Kalama River Road, to start work on clearing the landslide that came down last week. The slide completely covers the road near the intersection with Italian Creek Road; county officials say that the slide is 200 feet wide, and is about 12 feet deep; nearly 200 feet of guard rail was also damaged. It’s hoped that that work can start today, but it still could take up to three weeks to get the road cleared.