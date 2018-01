The Kelso School Board meets today, starting with a 4:30 executive session to do a mid-year evaluation of current School Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich. The regular meeting starts at 6 pm, where a proclamation on School Board Month will be read, and students from Rose Valley Elementary School will be recognized. Another executive session is planned after the regular meeting, where the board will consider the qualifications for an applicant for public office. The executive sessions are not open to the public.