Kelso School District officials say that they’re now moving into the second phase of Community Input regarding the district’s Facilities Planning Process, asking citizens what the district has for “possible needs,” while also asking which should be priorities. Over the past few weeks, the Kelso School District has had a survey up on the ThoughtExchange website, looking to engage the community over facility needs. Those who took part in that online survey will now get an e-mail invitation with a link; through that link, the participants will be able to go over a list of possible needs, and can “star” those that they think should be a priority. There’s still an opportunity for those who didn’t take the online survey to participate, as well; details on that are available on the Kelso Schools web page. This portion of the facilities improvement process ends on the 19th of this month, and the results will be shared with the community in the middle of next month. You can contact the Kelso School District if you have questions, or if you need more information.