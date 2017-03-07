In the Kelso School District, they’re putting out information that shows that the district will get an influx of new students, with the student population projected to increase almost 8 percent over the next five years. The projections were presented to the Kelso School Board yesterday afternoon in a workshop; a consultant group from California did the study for Kelso’s Facilities Advisory Committee, as that group begins work on an analysis of the district building condition and facility needs. They’re now projecting that there will be annual enrollment increases in all grades over the next five years, increasing district enrollment to 5,300 students by 2021. That’s an increase of 378 students from today, an increase of 7.7 percent. District officials say that this information could help the FAC as they move ahead in their work, and could also help guide the School Board as they make decisions on out-of-district transfers and similar issues.