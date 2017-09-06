The Kelso School District is rolling out a Facilities Improvement Plan, a framework that cost about $87.5 million over the next 20 years. Under the plan that was presented at last night’s Kelso School Board meeting, the district would build two new elementary schools, would add classrooms at two schools that are currently identified as overcrowded, and would also upgrade athletic facilities at the middle schools and the high school. Wallace Elementary School would be replaced, and Beacon Hill Elementary would be relocated onto property in Lexington. The old school would be “repurposed.” Classrooms would be added at Butler Acres and at Catlin Elementary Schools, while facilities would be upgraded at Kelso High and Huntington Middle Schools. The total estimated cost comes in at just over $119 million, but the district anticipates about $33 million in state assistance. The district plans to run a bond in February of next year. The District plans to take public input on the plans by running a pair of on-line surveys next month, with a goal of making a decision to run the bond in late November of early December.