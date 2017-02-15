A team of nearly 20 people is starting work on the examination and analysis of the facilities in the Kelso School District. Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich says that the Facilities Improvement Team has been convened to guide the process of evaluating how well Kelso School District facilities are providing adequate space, infrastructure and safety to support the best learning environment for students. The Facilities Improvement Team includes school board members, teachers, administrators, community members and members of school support staff. The meeting schedule and other activities of the F-I-T will be published on the Kelso School District web page. Gelbrich says that they also need to hear from the community on facilities planning, so they’re opening up an online community input page through Thoughtexchange. Those who get signed up will be able to share their thoughts between the 17th and 27th of this month; those who shared their thoughts will be able to prioritize ideas between March 7th and 19th. Reports and results from that input will be shared in April.