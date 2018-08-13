The Kelso School Board meets today, with plans to spend a lot of time on the 2018-2019 budget. A workshop on the budget for the next school year will start at 4 pm today, followed by the regular meeting at 5 pm. At the regular meeting, final action is planned on the policies regarding Restraint or Isolation of students, and they also plan to adopt a resolution regarding the budget. The Board needs to accept the donation of a trailer for the KHS Band, and the Board will be asked to approve the formation of teams for slow-pitch softball and for middle-school cross-country.