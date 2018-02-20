After last week’s passage of a $98.6 million bond measure to replace and renovate school buildings through the district, the Kelso School Board plans to start the process of selling those bonds and appropriating the money. Meeting tonight after yesterday’s Presidents Day holiday, the Kelso School Board has several items scheduled in connection with the bond. They plan to take action for engagement of bond counsel, and they also plan to take action on Requests for Proposals for Property Appraisal, Architectural, Engineering and Construction Management Services. The School Board also plans to approve an extension to the Capital Projects Fund, making room for the money that will come in from the bond sale. This evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Ruth Clark Educational Services Center, and is open to the public.