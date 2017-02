The reception for Patty Wood as she heads to the Washington Board of Education that had been planned for yesterday will be held this afternoon instead. The reception will run from 4:45 to 5:45 pm in the School Board Meeting Room at the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, located at 601 Crawford Street in Kelso. The reception will lead into the Fund Balance Workshop that the School Board will hold at 6 pm, and then that will be followed by the regular School Board meeting at 7 pm. All three events are open to the public.