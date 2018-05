Stephen C. Whittaker, 58, of Woodland is dead after a pickup crash that took place Saturday afternoon on I-5 near La Center. The State Patrol says that Whittaker died shortly before 6 pm on Saturday, as he was driving northbound on the freeway. They say that he lost control of his pickup, rolling his pickup in the median. Whittaker was found dead inside the pickup; it’s noted that he was wearing his seat belt. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.