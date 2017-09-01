Monday’s weather should be nice for a couple of events that are going on, starting with the annual Labor Day Picnic that’s hosted by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council. This will run form 10 am until 3 pm on Monday at the Toutle River RV Park, located just off of exit 52 on I-5. The highlight will be the annual Giant Croquet Tournament, along with a bouncy house, live music, swimming, ladder ball games, face-painting and other by. Hamburgers, hotdogs and ribs will be served, but you can also bring a dish to share. Call 360-431-3357 for more information.

The 29th annual Clatskanie Arts Commission “Band in the Park” event happens on Monday, with the North Coast Big Band performing from 2 to 4 pm in the Clatskanie City Park. Admission is free.