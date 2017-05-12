A majority of the current Longview City Council says that they would like to see the West Longview Sewage Lagoons converted into some sort of wetlands mitigation site or as a “mitigation bank” for other development projects, as the city tries to deal with the future of the decommissioned sewage treatment area. City Manager Dave Campbell says that they got some direction from the Council at last night’s meeting. Several possible scenarios were presented at yesterday’s workshop, including developing the area as a nature reserve or a city park, as a regulated stormwater management facility, a soil disposal site, or as a solar energy park. Several issues affect the site’s viability, including things like trying to market a former sewage plant, costs for maintaining a park, permitting issues and others. Several members say that they’re not opposed to some sort of mixed use on the land, perhaps mixing residential development with wetlands preservation. A formal decision will be made in the future, along with a decision on the possible future of the Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant.