A near-drowning report from Lake Merrill got the Cowlitz and Clark County Sheriff’s Offices into action early yesterday morning, but when they arrived on the scene, all that they found was a lot of drunk people. At about 12:20 yesterday morning, a 911 call was transferred from Skamania County, with the caller reporting that some kids were screaming about someone drowning in the lake. She noted that the people had been drinking, and they were calling for help. A few minutes later, the woman called back saying that the person was out of the water, and was warming up in the cab of a pickup. When Deputies arrived, everyone was asleep, and everyone said that they hadn’t been swimming; deputies also noticed that everyone’s clothes were soaking wet. After a while, it was admitted that people had been swimming, and one man did get into distress. He was assisted out of the water and got warmed up. Deputies did note that most of the people were highly intoxicated, but all were of legal drinking age. No citations were issued.