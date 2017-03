The City of Longview is now soliciting Requests for Proposals on summertime concessions at Lake Sacajawea. Legal notices about the RFP process were published last week, looking for vendors to provide food and drink concessions at the lake, along with vendors for non-motorized boats. Full details on the RFP request is available from Longview Parks and Recreation; those RFP packets are due back at the Longview Parks and Recreation office on Douglas Street by 4 pm on April 27th. Call 442-5405 for more information.