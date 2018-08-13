The Cowlitz County Health Department continues to monitor water quality at Silver Lake, and at this time, they say that Level 2 caution signs will remain in place. The signs went up two weeks ago, after routine water sampling showed the presence of toxic blue-green algae. Samples taken last week show that the algae toxins still remain above the acceptable level for recreational water. So far, there have been no reports of illness in people or in animals after contact with the water in Silver Lake; they also say that fish caught in the lake are safe to eat, as long as they are well-cleaned, and the digestive organs are fully removed. The County Health Department continues to monitor the lake, and they will advise when contact with the water in Silver Lake is safe again. You‘re advised to keep an eye on local Parks and Recreation web pages to get the latest.

The swim beaches at Klineline Pond in Hazel Dell are open to the public again. The Clark County Health Department says that their latest rounds of testing show no bacterial contamination, so they say that it’s safe to re-open the swimming beaches. The popular pond just off of I-5 was closed for several days last week, after routine testing showed the presence of E. coli bacteria. A second round of tests showed no E. coli, so the swim beaches were reopened. Clark County says that they will continue to monitor water quality at Klineline, along with Battle Ground Lake and at Vancouver Lake.