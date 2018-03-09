Montrell Tormel Red, 23, of Tacoma is under arrest on multiple felony counts after he allegedly caused a multi-car crash on I-5 in Lakewood, a collision that resulted in the deaths of three Cowlitz County residents. The State Patrol says that the crash happened yesterday morning at about 2:15 am, when a suspected drunk driver crossed all of the lanes of the southbound freeway, crashing into an SUV. The drunk driver kept driving, while the SUV went into the median barrier, then rolled over. The Honda CRV landed on its top, with the engine block and other parts separating from the car. That debris went into the northbound lanes, which was then hit by another vehicle. There were three people in the CRV; two were dead at the scene, while the third person was trapped inside. By the time firefighters were able to extricate that person, they were dead, as well. The victims are now being identified as Jaime Pelayopelayo, 30, of Kelso, Sherry Rodriguez, 44, of Kelso, and Yanez M. Rodriguez, 51, of Longview. An off-duty dispatcher saw the crash, and was able to direct Troopers to Red. He’s now being charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen gun. Red is being held without bail in the Pierce County Jail, while the crash investigation continues.