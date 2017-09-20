While still maintaining that they have no plans to sell the Headquarters Landfill, the Cowlitz County Commissioners are spending $40,000 with the accounting firm of Moss Adams LLP, with the goal of having that company to do an assessment, and to come up with what would be a “fair price” for the facility. This vote came at yesterday morning’s regular Commission meeting, where it was emphasized that this will be an assessment only; no recommendations for selling or keeping the landfill will come from Moss Adams. Several citizens continue to ask questions about the process, wondering why the county continues to obtain information on a sale price for the Landfill, if there are no plans to sell. Commissioner Dennis Weber says that it’s to make sure that no one “lowballs” the county, if and when anyone comes in with an offer. Commissioner Arne Mortensen says that this will help the Commission understand the value of this property, today and into the future.