Two major industrial customers at the Headquarters Landfill are announcing their opposition to the process of developing a public-private partnership for management and operations of the Headquarters Landfill. Today’s Daily News reports on a letter that’s been sent by management at NORPAC and Nippon Dynawave, calling the plan to privatize the landfill as “short-sighted,” and as something that will have a negative impact to Cowlitz County and local job providers. NORPAC Craig Anneberg and Brian Wood, the Director of Support Services for Nippon Dynawave, wrote the letter, calling the landfill proposal a “risky transaction.” They say that turning the landfill over to a private enterprise puts local industries at risk, and they say it could also discourage other companies from coming. The Longview City Council is also asking the county to “slow down the process,” and to delay a decision until a full study is done. A meeting of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee is being set up for late this month to discuss the proposal, along with a management package from Cowlitz County Public Works. County officials also say that at least two public hearings will be held before a decision is made.