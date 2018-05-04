Cowlitz County officials report that a “preferred party” has been chosen for continued negotiation for development of a potential public-private partnership for management and operation of the Headquarters Landfill. The County Commissioners announced yesterday that Republic Services has been selected as this “preferred party.” Commissioner Arne Mortensen made the motion to select Republic, saying that the company is well-known for its community involvement and award-winning landfill management. He says that the company has strong economics, and that this is an “exciting opportunities.” Dennis Weber supported the motion, while Commissioner Joe Gardner was opposed. The Commissioners say that no decision has been made yet to enter into this public-private partnership, and they’re still awaiting a proposal from Cowlitz County Solid Waste, to continue with operation of the facility. Presentations will be made to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, probably before the end of this month. In June, they plan to hold at least two public hearings on this possible arrangement. Gregg Brummer is the Northwest Area President for Republic Services; he says that there’s still a lot of work to do, but he says that they’re pleased to have this opportunity.