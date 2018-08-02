The Cowlitz County Commission is announcing another change to the date for the public hearing on the management and operations of the Headquarters Landfill, moving that event to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, August 21st. The Commissioners say that there were scheduling conflicts around the previous date; county officials say that all previous dates that were announced have been cancelled. The hearing will take place in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located on the 3rd floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. Presentations are planned by Cowlitz County Public Works and by Republic Services, then the Commissioners will take public comment regarding the merits of the proposals and the potential benefits to the community moving forward. Another public notice will be posted if the meeting needs to reschedule again, or if a different venue is needed. Call the County Commission at 360-577-3020 if you need more information.