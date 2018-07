Tuesday, July 31st has been tentatively set as the date for two public hearings that the Cowlitz County Commissioners would like to hold regarding operations and management of the Headquarters Landfill. It was announced yesterday that hearings are currently planned for 10:30 am and 5:30 pm on that day, but that could change, depending on when and if the Commissioners can meet with the Landfill Governance Committee. Earlier this week, the Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee unanimously voted to recommend that the County Commissioners discontinue discussions with Republic Services over a possible management agreement, and to continue with county operation of the facility. County Commissioner Arne Mortensen says that he’s hoping for a vote by the Commissioners after the evening meeting.