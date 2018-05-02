April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring some headaches to the operators of Cowlitz County’s Headquarters Landfill. The County Commissioners approved an emergency contract at yesterday morning’s meeting, authorizing a contract for the emergency cleanup of the leachate pond at the landfill, along with the installation of a temporary filter system. Cowlitz County Solid Waste Manager Ron Williams tells the Commissioners that the problem started on Monday, April 9th. The Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility informed the county that they would have to stop pumping leachate after it was determined that the amount of Total Suspended Solids coming from the landfill would bring the plant out of permit compliance. Williams says that the heavy rains in early April washed sediment out of one of the ponds at the landfill, causing that material to go into the leachate system. Williams says that the pond with the sediment hasn’t been cleaned since the year 2000. Cowlitz Clean Sweep is being brought in to do the cleanup and remediation work.