Five companies are getting word that they’re moving to the next level in the process connected to leasing and management of the Cowlitz County-owned Headquarters Landfill. The Cowlitz County Commissioners now reports that letters were sent to Waste Control and Recycling, Waste Management, Recology, Waste Connections and Republic Services, informing the companies that they have been selected as one of the companies that could be selected to lease and-or manage the facility near Castle Rock. Three other companies were eliminated from consideration. Details of the letters have not yet been released.