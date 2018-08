It looks like the issue of management and operations at the Headquarters Landfill is heading for the back burner for a while, as the Cowlitz County Commission announces that the public meeting that had been planned for the 21st of this month has been cancelled. In a brief announcement issued yesterday, they say only that “The County wants spend more time studying the issue.” They also say that no future date has been scheduled for this meeting. The County Commissioners are in the process of reviewing the operations at the landfill near Silver Lake, looking at proposals being offered by private solid waste management companies, while also reviewing continued management by Cowlitz County itself. No other information is being released at this time.