Cowlitz County is taking a look at selling the Headquarters Landfill, saying that they have received an “unsolicited serious inquiry from a large company,” offering to buy the facility near Silver Lake. In a statement issued yesterday, Cowlitz County says that it “takes its municipal waste management obligations seriously,” and with the receipt of this offer, they’re evaluating whether a change in operation of ownership would be to the benefit of Cowlitz County, local communities and local residents over the long term. They say that this unsolicited offer shows that there may be “untapped value” in the landfill that could benefit Cowlitz County and its citizens, while maintaining local pricing and service to Cowlitz County citizens. They say that the offer is big enough that they need to take a close look, as well as other offers that might come in. An “initial public discussion” is being set up for Tuesday, June 6th, with sessions at 9 am and 7 pm. The name of the company is not being disclosed at this time.