Republic Services, Incorporated will be touting its proposal for management and operation of the Headquarters Landfill at a pair of Open Houses that are planned for today. Republic Services is putting forward a proposal to operate the Landfill, reportedly assuming operational, financial and environmental liability, while Cowlitz County would continue to own the facility. Republic Services would also be making a large cash payment to the county each year. At today’s Open Houses, staff from Republic Services will be available to discuss their proposal; they also say that they will discuss the “unique capabilities” of the company, while also discussing the benefits to the County and the community. Open House sessions are planned today at the Cowlitz County Event Center, going from 10 am until 2 pm and from 4 to 7 pm. You’re invited to attend either sessions.