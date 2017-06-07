Given the input that came out during two public input sessions that were held yesterday, there’s not much interest in selling off the Headquarters Landfill. At the same time, county officials say that new state laws are going to have a huge impact on local solid waste rates, as landfills will be required to adhere to the same clean air rules as other businesses. Ron Junker with Cowlitz County says that the impact will be substantial over the next 20 years. Almost all who provided input during yesterday’s comment sessions were against selling the landfill, saying that the county would be giving up the local control that was a prime reason for purchasing the facility in the first place. Junker presented a chart, showing how the base tipping fee would increase over time, going from the current rate of just less than $50 per ton, going up to nearly $100 by 2035. Many who spoke say that the county is moving too fast, and would be giving up local control over solid waste disposal and the fees charged for it. Four previous County Commissioners read a letter into the record, all opposing a sale of the property. The discussion will be continued next Tuesday, where a proposal from county staff will be presented to the Commissioners. Junker says that they plan to “invite proposals from all interested parties, based on criteria set by the county.” That discussion will also be open to the public.
Landfill Purchase Offer
Posted on 7th June 2017 at 08:40
-
