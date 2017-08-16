Cowlitz County is also moving ahead with issuing “Requests for Qualifications” regarding operation of the Headquarters Landfill, rejecting a request from the Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee to have input in the process. Kelso City Manager Steve Taylor is the current chair of the SWAC (swak); he says that the committee took a stand against a sale of the landfill, as they’re concerned for the impact on Cowlitz County citizens. Taylor asked that the RFQ process be set aside for 30 days, so that the SWAC could have some input, and could help to frame the RFQ. In a terse response, Commissioner Arne Mortensen says that the Committee has had plenty of time to review and have input on what the county has prepared; he and Commission Chair Joe Gardner say that they’re “simply gathering information,” and that no commitments are being made one way or the other. Gardner and Mortensen voted to move ahead with issuing the RFQ, and they plan to contact the SWAC for input after responses are received. The county says that they’re trying to “determine the optimal solution to long-term management and operational control of the Headquarters Landfill,” while the county realizes “significant financial and non-financial returns on county achievements and investments,” along with environmental safeguards. The RFQ’s are due back to the county by mid-September.