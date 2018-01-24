Cowlitz County is making plans to take public input on possible public-private partnership for management of the Headquarters Landfill, after an announcement yesterday by the Cowlitz County Commissioners. It was announced yesterday that a panel made up of Cowlitz County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson, County Commissioner Arne Mortensen, Wayne Wooster of KapStone and Seattle-based attorney Steve DiJulio will review the eight proposals that have been submitted by private companies, along with a proposal from Cowlitz County Solid Waste. The panel will cut the pile of applications to four or five, then the county will hold a pair of public hearings. The first will be for information and public input, and then the Commissioners plan to make a decision following the second hearing. The dates, place and times for those hearings have not yet been announced. Cowlitz County is looking at options for management of the landfill as new greenhouse gas emission rules will be adding millions of dollars in costs to operation of the facility. The county started looking at its options regarding the landfill after an unidentified company reportedly made an unsolicited offer to buy the facility.