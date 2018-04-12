County Commissioner Arne Mortensen is publishing what he calls an “update” on the Headquarters Landfill, saying that the county needs to enter into a public-private partnership for operation of the facility. Mortensen has the update available on his “arneforcommissioner.com” web page. On there, Mortensen discusses the history of the landfill, along with the goals of the County Commission. He discusses the two options under consideration, with the county either retaining ownership of the landfill, or developing a public-private partnership. Mortensen maintains that the current situation prevents the county from accessing Municipal Solid Waste, which brings in the most money for these type of operations. He also contends that the county is facing some significant environmental regulations that will eventually suck up any profits that come from the facility. Mortensen says that the county doesn’t have enough money to hire the staff to properly run the landfill. Mortensen says that there’s great interest from multiple companies, each of which has the personnel and experience to operate the landfill, along with contracts for the more-profitable Municipal Solid Waste. Mortensen says that it’s his goal to have a decision within a month, and to have an agreement in place by the start of next year. He also emphasizes that no decision will be made before at least two public hearings are held. You can read the entire update by going to arneforcommissioner.com.