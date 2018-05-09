County Commissioner Arne Mortensen continues to lead the charge to develop a new management and operations agreement for the Headquarters Landfill, stating yesterday that an agreement with Republic Services could put as much as $23 million into county coffers in the first year of the agreement. The Daily News reports on statements made yesterday by Mortensen, who disclosed some of the terms that are under discussion. Mortensen claims that Republic Services would make an up-front payment of $15 million, with an additional $6 million paid each year. Cowlitz County would also get 20 percent of disposal fees, paid at the rate of $4 per ton from in-county sources, and at $3.50 per ton from sources outside of the county. Mortensen also says that Republic would be responsible for all closure and post-closure costs; current employees at the landfill would also be given the chance to work for Republic, or to stay with the county. TDN says that they talked with officials from Republic; they confirmed the details, but they also say that the agreement is nowhere close to being completed. The proposal will go in front of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, and at least two public hearings will be held before any final decisions are made.