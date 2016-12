Drivers on I-5 report that someone was shining a green laser at cars that were driving down the freeway in the Castle Rock area. This call came into the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:15 last night, relayed from the State Patrol. The actual incidents occurred around 7:45 pm in the area of Happy Trails Road, at the Toutle River RV Park, three miles north of Castle Rock. They didn’t know exactly which part of the park that the laser came from, but it’s assumed that the suspect had to be on the east side of the facility. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies checked the area, but they didn’t find anything.