A truck driver claims that he was hit in the eye by a laser that was being shined out of a room on the north end of the Motel 6 on Minor Road. The driver called Kelso Police at 1:35 yesterday morning, saying that he was zapped by someone that was on the ground floor of the motel, at the far north end of the building. Kelso Police checked the area, but didn’t find anyone. The driver didn’t say if he suffered any injury in the incident.