Kalama Police were asked to check into a report of a laser strike, an incident reported early yesterday morning. Officers were sent to the area of Kalama River Road and Old Pacific Highway South a few minutes before 4 yesterday morning, after it was reported that a laser had been pointed at a passing aircraft. The incident supposedly took place about two hours before officers were sent out, in an area “about four miles south of the airport.” Officers didn’t report finding anything yesterday morning; there were no reports of damage or injury about the aircraft that was involved.