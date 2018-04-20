Reporting that the person running the Laundry Love program is moving out of the area, Chuck Hendrickson with Love Overwhelming is reporting that the program to provide laundry services to the homeless is being brought into his agency. Hendrickson says that Steve Hughes, the founder and director of Laundry Love, is moving out of state. Hendrickson says that Laundry Love and Love Overwhelming formed a “relationship” several months ago, and he says that relationship is leading to the transfer of Laundry Love to Love Overwhelming on May 1st. Hendrickson says that Laundry Love will remain the same for the next few months, providing free laundry services each month. Hughes will continue to lead through the transition, also assisting the Laundry Love volunteers during that time. Laundry Love provides free laundry services once each month at the 20th Avenue Laundromat in Longview.

Hendrickson says that they’re also setting up a gathering on the evening of Thursday, May 31st, at the Hearth Coffee Shop, located at the corner of Commerce and Florida in downtown Longview. He’s calling this “a night of vision, success stories and a time for questions and answers,” discussing how local agencies, grass-roots groups and community members can partner up to help provide services and assistance for the homeless.