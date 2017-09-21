Local families needing help with their laundry are invited to come to the 20th Avenue Laundry in Longview this evening, for “Laundry Love Longview,” going from 6 to 8 pm. This happens on the third Thursday of the month, opening the washers and dryers for free. A sign-up table will be set up, and then people will be allowed to sign up on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are limited to three loads of laundry, while individuals can wash and dry two loads of clothes. Volunteers will handle the quarters, also providing free detergent. Machines will be tagged, so clothes aren’t mixed up, and so those washers are used efficiently. They’ll have books for the kids to read, water, and snacks. The last washer loads will go in at 7:15 pm, so those clothes have sufficient time to dry. Laundry Love Longview is funded by local churches, businesses and individuals. Get information on the group’s Facebook page.