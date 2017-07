The 20th Avenue Laundry will be open for free this evening, as a local group opens up the facility for those in need. “Laundry Love” will run from 6 to 8 pm this evening at 417 20th Avenue, providing assistance to those with an economic need. Each guest will be able to wash and dry up to three single loads or one large load for free. Volunteers and community donors are supplying quarters, detergent and dryer sheets. It’s free to take part, but they have some guidelines, to try and help serve as many people as possible.