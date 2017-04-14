Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson is out with a report on the death of three year-old Robert Lawhead of Longview, who died in a trailer fire on 17th Avenue, an incident that happened on the night of April 6th. Davidson says that an autopsy shows that Lawhead died from “Inhalation of Products of Combustion,” or smoke inhalation, and the manner of death is “accident.” Toxicology test results are still pending, and should be back in six to eight weeks. Four other family members and a neighbor continue to recover from injuries they received in that fire, some as they tried to rescue the little boy. A GoFundMe account is set up in support of the family, and other fundraising events will be taking place in the near future.