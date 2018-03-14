There are a couple of things going on today at Lower Columbia College that you may want to check out. From 6 to 9 pm, contenders for the Third District Congressional seat currently held by Jaime Herrera Beutler will be involved in a Candidate Forum. This event is being organized by Lower Columbia Indivisible, a group that’s not affiliated with the college. The forum is being held in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science building at LCC; anyone interested is invited.

If you’d like to be more entertained, the annual Longview School District All-City Orchestra Concert is happening tonight in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts. The show is scheduled to go from 7 to 8 pm; tickets will be available at the door.