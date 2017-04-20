There’s a Health Fair that will run from 9 am until 2 pm today at Lower Columbia College. This is being arranged by the Student Nurse Organization and is being supported by the ASLCC, and will run from 9 am until 2 pm in the Student Center. A number of booths will be set up, with information on men’s and women’s health, diabetes prevention and screening, substance abuse, STD screening, mental health services and other topics. They’ll also have drawings for prizes from businesses like Zojo’s, Kristi’s Custom Cakes, Hole-e-Rollers Bagels and others. It’s free and open to all.

The second installment of the Spring Term Community Conversation lectures will be presented today, continuing on the theme of “What Culture Means to Me.” LCC Business Technology Instructor Mark Gaither will present “Culture Shift: Growing Up Poor in a Middle Class World” at noon today in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science building at LCC. Admission is free.