A two-day Blood Drive continues today at Lower Columbia College, going from 9 am until 3 pm in the Student Center. Donations of blood are being collected in the Conference Rooms on the first floor of the Student Center, and this is open to students, staff, faculty and the community at large. Schedule an appointment through the LCC web page, or you can just walk in.

The Fighting Smelt Debate Team will be squaring off against the LCC Science Fiction Club at today’s Community Conversation lecture, which is titled “A Debate on Superheroism.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of LCC’s Health and Science building; anyone interested is invited to attend.