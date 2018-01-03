James and Marianne Mitchell are being honored as the 2017-2018 Benefactors of the Year by the Lower Columbia College Foundation. The Foundation says that previous honorees have a history of providing charitable financial support to the foundation, or they have made significant volunteer service to the college. Jim and Marianne Mitchell both went to LCC, graduating from the college in 1951. Jim Mitchell was one of nine founding members of LCC’s spirit organization, which was known as the Stella Birdhikers Club. Over the past 20 years, the Mitchells have provided more than $200,000 in support to LCC, including the creation and support of two separate scholarship programs. LCC President Chris Bailey says that the contributions from Jim and Marianne Mitchell have helped to support the growth of the campus, new programs and students; he says that their legacy will impact the college for years to come. Jim and Marianne Mitchell will be honored at the Horns and Halos Gala, which is coming up in September.