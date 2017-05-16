An alert is going out from Longview Police, after a local businesswoman reported that she was approached with a scam that’s involving the Lower Columbia College Athletic Department. The woman called LPD yesterday afternoon, claiming that she had been victimized as she thought she was helping with a fundraiser for a new “jumbotron” at Myklebust Gym. The woman says that she was first approached last month by a man calling himself “Jim Dorsey,” who claimed to be from “Team Sports Media.” “Dorsey” claimed to be selling ads for the project, gathering funds for the new readerboard. The woman says that she gave $700 to “Dorsey,” but she was concerned about the pressure involved, as “Dorsey” said that he was sending someone by to pick up her check. That happened around April 24th. The woman says that she learned of the scam after contacting someone in the LCC Athletic Department, also learning that others in the community have been scammed. Repeated attempts to contact “Jim Dorsey” have gone unanswered. While Longview Police continue to try and find “Jim Dorsey,” they also offer some help in avoiding suspects like this, saying that you should ask lots of questions when someone approaches you like this, and say that you won’t donate until you contact the recipient agency, to confirm that this is a legitimate solicitation.
LCC Scam
Posted on 16th May 2017 at 09:23
