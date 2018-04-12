A Lockdown Drill is planned for today at Lower Columbia College at 11 am, testing the equipment and notification system that would be employed in the event of a campus-wide lockdown. Wendy Lapic-Hall with LCC says that they will be testing all of the college’s emergency communications system components, including emergency clocks and speakers that are installed in the classrooms. Notifications will also go out on Twitter Alert and Flashalert. Hall says that they are “heavily communicating” information on the drill to students, faculty and staff, along with local media.

Spring Quarter Community Conversation lectures start today, with this term’s theme being “Heroism.” LCC Political Science instructor David Benson and Psychology instructor Michael Strayer will kick off this term’s Community Conversation lecture with a talk titled “If Superman Ain’t a Hero, Who Is?” The free lectures are held at noon on Thursdays in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Lower Columbia College Health and Science building. Get previews of the other lectures on the LCC web page.

There’s an Open House on the LCC Regional University Center planned for today, running all day long in the Alan Thompson Library at LCC. You can come and learn about the post-secondary educational opportunities that are available through the University Center, meeting with representatives from City University of Seattle, WSU Vancouver, Warner Pacific University and Eastern Washington University. 41 different degrees are available through the University Center, including bachelors, masters and doctoral degree programs. The Open House runs from 9 am until 4 pm today in the library at LCC.