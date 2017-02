The Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees plan a day-long meeting today, the bulk of which will be focused on planning and strategic initiatives. The meeting runs from 8:30 am until 5 pm in the Heritage Room in the Administration Building at LCC, and will begin with a series of reports. The bulk of the meeting will be the Annual Planning Session is set to start around 11 am, starting with a review of the College Mission. They plan to move into Budget Parameters and Discussion, followed by a forecast of the 2017-2018 budget. They’ll review the 2016 outcomes, and will discuss strategic initiatives before developing Annual Priorities for 2016-2017, along with the initial draft for the 2017-2018 budget period. Today’s meeting is open to the public.