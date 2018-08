The labor picture in Longview isn’t quite so rosy; in fact, it was a bright shade of red at last night’s Longview School Board meeting, with dozens of members of the Longview Education Association demonstrating for pay equity. LEA President Ray Clift says that they’re don’t appear to be anywhere close to a settlement, with the next contract session not happening for another week. Dozens of red-shirted LEA members were joined by several purple-clad SEIU members, representing classified staff, packing the School Board meeting room. More than a dozen people commented on the upcoming operating budget, relating their own stories of trying to make ends meet. LEA members say that they’re not trying to get rich, but they are asking for fair compensation. The next contract negotiation session is currently scheduled for one week from today.